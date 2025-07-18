This week (Sunday), in a joint IDF and ISA activity, Raed Khaled Hasan Jabayin, a key Islamic Jihad terrorist, was eliminated in an aerial strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Jabayin, was previously incarcerated in Israel between 2006 and 2015 due to his involvement in terrorist activity as part of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In recent years and throughout the war, Jabayin operated in several ways to transfer terror funds of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, aimed at advancing and executing terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria.

Jabayin’s activity constituted a central function of transferring funds to the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria, which were used, among other things, to arm terrorists and advance terror attacks in Judea and Samaria against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.