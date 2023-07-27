IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria.

The forces apprehended six wanted suspects in the towns of Halhul, Dura, Fawwar, and Al-Arroub. In the city of Hebron, the soldiers apprehended two additional wanted suspects and located and confiscated handguns.

During counterterrorism activity in the city of Qalqilya, a violent riot was instigated, during which rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the forces, who responded by firing shots into the air and with riot dispersal means. Hits were identified. The incident is under review.

In the activity in Aqabat Jaber, the forces apprehended an additional wanted suspect. During the activity suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.

During the activity in the town of Al-Ram, suspects fired fireworks and hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.

In the town of Biddu, the forces located and confiscated a “Carlo” gun and a magazine. During the activity suspects hurled rocks at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means. The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.