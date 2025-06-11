סרטון מרחפן וממצלמות קסדת לוחמי הימ״מ בפעילות דוברות המשטרה

Yamam, IDF and ISA forces on Tuesday night conducted counterterrorism activity, based on precise intelligence of the ISA, in order to apprehend wanted terrorists in Tamun.

The activity is part of the counterterrorism operation in the Jenin area.

During the activity, the forces eliminated the head of the terrorist network in the area, who was involved in planning and carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli security forces and Israeli civilians.

Two additional terrorists related to the terrorist network were found hiding in an apartment and apprehended.

The apprehended individuals were transferred to the ISA for further processing.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism, as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria," the IDF stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday night, IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces launched a counterterrorism operation in Kasbah in Shechem (Nablus).

Thus far, over 250 structures have been searched, six wanted individuals were apprehended, and a ‘Carlo’ weapon along with additional weapons were located and confiscated.

During the inspection of the suspects, two terrorists attempted to steal the weapon of one of the soldiers who were operating in the area.

As a result of the attempt to steal the soldier’s weapon, several bullets were fired, moderately injuring one soldier, and lightly injuring three additional soldiers.

The soldiers responded with fire toward the terrorists and eliminated both of them. Following this, the injured soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

As part of IDF counterterrorism activity in northern Samaria, IDF soldiers operating in the area of Tulkarm located and dismantled a cache of throwable explosives meant to harm IDF soldiers. During an additional counterterrorism activity in the area of Tulkarm, two wanted individuals were apprehended and an improvised ‘Carlo’ weapon was located and confiscated.