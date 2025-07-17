After the withdrawal of the haredi Shas and United Torah Judaism parties from the government, Likud ministers are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upgrade their roles, while parties that remain in the coalition are seeking the vacant positions.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has already requested the Interior and Housing portfolios. Regarding the Housing Ministry, Ben-Gvir's associates explained that they intend to lower land prices in the Negev and Galilee for reserve soldiers, and it is for this purpose that they want control of the ministry.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is demanding that a member of his party be appointed chairman of the Finance Committee, replacing Likud MK Ofir Katz, who heads the Knesset and Coalition Committee and is temporarily filling in for MK Moshe Gafni, who resigned.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu estimate that the Religious Affairs Ministry will also be held by the Religious Zionist Party.

Several Likud ministers have requested that Netanyahu upgrade their positions to ministries vacated by Shas, including Health, Labor, and Welfare.

On Wednesday night, the Shas party's Council of Torah Sages decided that the party would resign from the government but not leave the coalition.

Currently, Shas's Knesset members will not support a no-confidence motion against the government, which would allow the Prime Minister to continue his efforts to advance the draft exemption law.

At the same time, the MKs were instructed to hold on to their positions in Knesset committees.

According to party officials, the decision aims to send a clear message about the importance the draft exemption law holds for Shas, without immediately toppling the government.