250 days have passed and there are still no clues about what happened to the missing teenager, Moishe Kleinerman: Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir called on the Haredi public to submit complaints against the suspect in the disappearance who according to Ben Gvir was arrested in the past and released.

Ben Gvir, who is slotted to be appointed as National Security Minister said: "I have been accompanying the Kleinermans for many months. This is a mystery that needs to be solved. I call on all rabbis and all Haredi and religious public figures to encourage the children and teens who were harmed to complain about the suspect, who I understand was already arrested."

Moishe's mother, Giti, told Israel National News about a lead in the investigation to find her son, stating "I know that there is some line of investigation related to a person who probably harmed haredi children and boys, but the haredi public is unwilling to file complaints with the police or speak about it. I myself have met those who have been harmed in Jerusalem and I called on the rabbis and the parents of the children and boys who were affected to make their voices heard and go to the police to complain. I am ready to go to the police together with the victims. Please help us bring Moishe home. How much longer will this go on?"