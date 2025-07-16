US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is “in no rush” to talk to Iran, even though the Islamic Republic is hoping to engage in discussions with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said, "They would like to talk. I'm in no rush to talk because we obliterated their site," a reference to the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last month.

His comments come a day after Iran's foreign ministry announced that it has "no specific date" for a meeting with the United States regarding its nuclear program.

The announcement was made by foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who stated that no specific date, time, or location has been determined for a possible meeting between top Iranian and American diplomats.

He accused the "Zionist regime," in coordination with the US, of "military aggression against Iran." He maintained that Iran has been "serious in diplomacy and the negotiation process" and "entered with good faith."

Omani-mediated discussions between Iran and the US were halted after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13.

Trump, speaking to reporters alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House a week ago, indicated that the United States would engage in discussions with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump asserted. He further added, "They've requested a meeting and I'm going to go to a meeting, and if we can put something down on paper, that would be fine."

Baqaei later refuted those claims and stated that Tehran has not requested any meeting with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently downplayed the idea that diplomatic talks between the US and Iran would restart soon.

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time," Araghchi said, though he insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."