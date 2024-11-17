Two and a half years after the mysterious disappearance of her son Moishe, Gitty Kleinerman gave birth on Sunday to a son.

The family, which has been in limbo for over two years, are still searching for a clue that would lead them to solve the painful mystery.

Since the teen's disappearance, his father Shmuel and mother Gitty have been praying and working tirelessly on the public stage and with the relevant bodies to bring their boy home.

The entire time, Gitty has been calling on Israelis: "If anyone was with Moishe. If anyone saw something. If Moishe told them something or even something minor that they don't thing is important, I ask and beg that they update us.

"We will happy to receive any information. Even if something was said that to you doesn't seem important, it could be very important and can solve the mystery of where our Moishe is."

"The family hopes that the new baby will get to see Moishe healthy and safe back at home," those close to the family stated.