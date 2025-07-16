easyJet, a British low-cost carrier, announced on Tuesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Israel until at least March 29, 2026.

The decision marks the longest period of suspended service by a foreign airline since the start of the war with Iran, according to the business daily Globes.

The airline’s initial plan to resume service in June was repeatedly delayed due to escalating regional tensions. The decision to suspend flights for the duration of the winter season comes after the airline first postponed its return following a Houthi missile incident on May 4. Hopes for a summer return were then canceled following Operation Rising Lion, the 12-day conflict with Iran that began on June 13.

Passengers affected by the suspension can receive a full refund or rebook another flight at no extra cost, reported JNS. The three main Israeli airlines - El Al, Arkia, and Israir - currently offer exclusive service to high-demand destinations that easyJet previously operated flights to, including London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, and Milan.

The move by easyJet contrasts with the recent trend of other European airlines resuming service to Israel. Madrid-based Air Europa, Greece’s Aegean Airlines, and Poland’s Lot all renewed service to Tel Aviv on Monday, joining Air France, which restarted flights last week.

Meanwhile, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, citing an "ongoing security situation." The airline had briefly resumed service earlier this year.

Meanwhile, United Airlines is set to resume service from Newark next week , which is expected to lower airfares on the route. Delta Air Lines is scheduled to restart flights in September, while American Airlines, which has not operated flights to Tel Aviv since October 2023, has not resumed service to Israel.