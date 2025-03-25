The Kleinerman family marks three years since the disappearance of their son Moishe on Tuesday. Moishe was last seen in Meron when he was 16, and since then there has been no trace of him.

The family members have not yet lost hope of finding a clue that will explain his disappearance, and they even hope for his return.

"Today is not an easy day, but every day since he disappeared three years ago is not easy. We continue to pray and hope that he will return to us and will get to know his new little brother who joined the family this year," the family stated in a statement they published.

Furthermore, the family wondered why the police had cut off contact with them. "We understand that the police and security forces have been very busy since the October 7th massacre, but it is strange that in recent months, all contact with the police has been completely severed, and we ask if there is anything new that is not being told to us? Has the police given up? Is the case shelved? We would love to receive updates from the relevant parties in the investigation."

Four months ago, a new brother was born to Moishe. His family took the chance appeal to the people of Israel for help. "If anyone was with he. If they saw something. If he told them something, even something small that they don’t think is important, I am asking and pleading for them to update us. We would love to receive any information. Even if something seems unimportant to you, it could be very important and could solve the mystery of where our son is."