A Jordanian government investigation into the banned Muslim Brotherhood has led to the detention of 11 people, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Tuesday.

The probe, which began in April, focuses on the group's alleged operation of a vast, illicit financial network.

Authorities claim the network collected over 30 million Jordanian dinars—equivalent to about $42 million—from supporters both inside and outside the country. According to Petra, these funds were amassed through unauthorized fundraising, investments, and membership fees.

Investigators allege that a portion of the money was sent abroad, while another part was used to finance local political campaigns and activities. The report also mentioned that more recent funds were raised through informal, nontransparent donation campaigns that did not coordinate with official humanitarian organizations.

In response to these findings, the government has taken several actions, including seizing approximately 4 million dinars in cash and initiating legal proceedings against the individuals and entities involved. All related cases have been referred to the judiciary.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, is a pan-Islamic movement with both charitable and political arms.

It has faced years of pressure, especially in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and has been outlawed as a "terrorist" group in Egypt and banned in several other countries.

While Amman tolerated the group's political arm for decades, it designated the organization as a terrorist group in December of 2014. One of its top members was later charged with "souring ties with a foreign country" by criticizing the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The kingdom arrested several members of the group after they publicly criticized the government for not taking stronger measures to censure Israel after the Gaza war in the summer of 2014.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Jordanian branch cut ties in 2019 with the region-wide movement based in Egypt.