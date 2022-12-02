Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Thursday blasted rapper Kanye West’s latest antisemitic comments, which he made in an interview with Alex Jones of Infowars.

In a tweet, Erdan called for West to no longer be given a platform to make such comments.

“All of the lights must be turned off on this despicable antisemite. Kanye West’s deplorable comments today endanger Jews around the world,” he wrote.

“It is past time for the curtain to drop on this racist. No stage for Ye. No microphone for Ye. No applause for Ye,” added Erdan.

In Thursday’s interview with Jones, West responded to criticism of his numerous outbursts – online and in person – regarding Jews.

Speaking with Jones even as his face remained completely covered with a zipped-up mask while on air, West said he “loves everyone,” including Jews, as well as Nazis.

When Jones defended West from his critics and accusations of antisemitism, saying “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi,” the rapper said he found some things about the late Nazi leader to be admirable.

“I see some good things about Hitler also,” Kanye said. “I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts, but this guy [Adolf Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician - you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that.”

“I'm done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Later, West told Jones that that he does not consider Nazis to be evil, and said that he loves both Jews and Nazis.

West also mocked Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu with a bug net and a bottle of Yoohoo – a play on Netanyahu’s last name.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, also condemned the interview earlier on Thursday.

“I am sickened by the conversation that Alex Jones had with avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it is alarming that such vile rhetoric is given a platform and legitimized,” said Herzog.

“They engaged in hateful incitement, which could lead to violence and the death of Jews in horrifying incidents. Free speech does not extend to incitement of violence and demonization of the Jewish community, which faces the highest levels of religious-based violence in the United States,” he added.

“We must all stand against the continuing threat of antisemitism. No society can have room for such hateful ideas, no matter who expresses them,” concluded Ambassador Herzog.