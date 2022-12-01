Rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West sparked controversy yet again Thursday, with his latest comments on Jews and antisemitism.

On Thursday, the embattled fashion mogul and 2024 presidential hopeful appeared on Alex Jones’ “InfoWars,” responding to criticism of his numerous outbursts – online and in person – regarding Jews.

Speaking with Jones even as his face remained completely covered with a zipped-up mask while on air, West said he “loves everyone,” including Jews, as well as Nazis.

When Jones defended West from his critics and accusations of antisemitism, saying “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi,” the rapper said he found some things about the late Nazi leader to be admirable.

“I see some good things about Hitler also,” Kanye said. “I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts, but this guy [Adolf Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician - you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that.”

“I'm done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Later, West told Jones that that he does not consider Nazis to be evil, and said that he loves both Jews and Nazis.

"I don't like the word 'evil' next to Nazis."

"I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

At one point, West compared himself to Jews persecuted during the Holocaust.

"There are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now. It's like a reverse version of the Holocaust."

The interview became increasingly bizarre, leading Jones at one point to interject “I am in the Twilight Zone right now,” as West mocked Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu with a bug net and a bottle of Yoohoo – a play on the Israeli leader’s last name.

“Netanyahu, what do you have to say to Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes and Ye,” West said, holding up the net over the bottle of Yoohoo.

“It was bad for Trump to meet with Nick and Ye,” West continued in a high-pitched voice, assuming the role of “Net-and-Yoohoo.”

“I just heard about this guy like two weeks ago since the tweet and thought he had a funny name.”

"I'm the head of the Mossad. I'm going to kill you and take your children away from you. We control the history books and we control the banks, and we always kill people."

Far-right commentator and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who traveled with West to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Donald Trump last week, also appeared in Thursday’s interview.