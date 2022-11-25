Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be rolling out a new authentication scheme for users next week.

“We’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” Musk tweeted. “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.”

“Painful, but necessary,” Musk added.

The verified accounts will be manually authenticated and users will have the option to have a second smaller logo to show they belong to an organization, if the organization verifies their membership, Musk explained.

He went on to say that more details will be announced next week.

Twitter recently froze its plan to charge $8 per month for blue check verification on accounts, in response to increasing numbers of fake and spam accounts. The social media platform said that the subscription service would be relaunched at the end of the month.

Blue checks were previously only given to verified accounts used by celebrities, politicians, journalists and other public figures.

On Thursday, Musk announced “a general amnesty” for suspended Twitter users will begin next week after posting a poll over whether the platform should take action to restore banned accounts, The Hill reported.

