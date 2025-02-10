Antisemite and rapper Kanye West, otherwise known as "Ye," has closed his X account after a stream of antisemitic rants.

In a farewell post, Ye wrote, "I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board."

His previous tirades caused Musk to suspend West’s X account, but the account was later reinstated .

On Saturday, "Friends" star David Schwimmer accused X owner Elon Musk for remaining silent in the face of Ye's antisemitic tirades.

In an Instagram post, Schwimmer wrote," We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk."

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

"His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.

"I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.

"Silence is complicity," Schwimmer concluded.

Musk has thus far not responded to Ye's decision to leave the platform.