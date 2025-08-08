תיעוד: צה"ל השמיד מתחם ממנו שוגרה רקטה לניר עם צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, a rocket was launched toward Nir Am from the northern Gaza Strip and was intercepted by the IAF.

Following this, IDF troops struck and dismantled the armed launcher responsible for the rocket launched toward Nir Am. Secondary explosions were observed following the strike, indicating the presence of multiple rockets prepared for launch toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, in the Khan Yunis area, IDF troops continue operational activity. There, the troops dismantled an underground infrastructure site and eliminated a terrorist cell that posed a threat to them. In addition, they dismantled a terror infrastructure site used as a weapons storage facility and a gathering place for Hamas terrorists.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops are operating to locate and dismantle infrastructure sites above and below ground, and over the past day, have struck structures which posed a threat to the troops in the areas of Shuja'iyya and Zeitoun.

Furthermore, in southern Gaza, IDF troops continue operating, and over the past day, have dismantled several terror infrastructure sites and located several tunnel shafts.