Twitter has blocked accounts of opposition activists in Turkey against the backdrop of the large protests in the country.

Politico reports that in light of the protests in the country, authorities identified with President Erdogan claimed to have seized hundreds of accounts on social media that performed 'incitement.'

Among the blocked accounts are those of student organizations and other organizations that provided locations for the expected protests.

The protests in Turkey have been taking place for the fourth consecutive evening following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of the most popular figures in the Turkish opposition.

Even before the last elections in the country, İmamoğlu was marked as a candidate with a chance to replace the Turkish president.

However, later the authorities decided to curtail the mayor's actions and filed an indictment against him, which prevented him from running in the last elections and strengthened Erdogan.

Additionally, the authorities in Turkey announced the annulment of İmamoğlu's bachelor's degree, which will prevent him from running for president since the law in the country stipulates that a president must hold a bachelor's degree.

The official justification for the annulment of the degree was 'irregularities' in the granting of the degree decades ago, according to the authorities, because İmamoğlu did not go through an academic institution in a proper manner.

İmamoğlu responded to the decision and said that it was another attempt by Erdogan to oust him from the political arena to maintain his rule.