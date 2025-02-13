Social media giant X has agreed to pay approximately $10 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Trump initially sued X, when it was known as Twitter, and its then-CEO Jack Dorsey in federal court in San Francisco after the platform permanently suspended his account following the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Twitter had justified the suspension by citing concerns that Trump’s continued presence on the platform could incite further violence.

In his lawsuit, Trump argued that Twitter’s actions violated his First Amendment right to free speech.

John Kelly, an attorney representing Trump in the case, confirmed Wednesday that a settlement had been reached between the president and X.

“It’s resolved,” Kelly told CNBC, though he declined to disclose details of the agreement.

In November of 2022, a month after he acquired Twitter, Musk reinstated Trump’s account, a day after running a poll asking users whether he should do so.

This settlement follows a similar agreement Trump reached with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. On January 29, Meta announced it would pay $25 million to resolve Trump’s lawsuit over its decision to suspend his accounts in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

The resolution with X comes as Musk, in his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), oversees the Trump administration’s sweeping efforts to reduce federal spending and streamline staffing.