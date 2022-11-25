Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday said “a general amnesty” for suspended Twitter users will begin next week after posting a poll over whether the platform should take action to restore affected accounts, The Hill reported.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Musk asked in the poll.

As of Thursday afternoon, a little more than three million users had participated in the poll, and just under three-quarters had voted in favor of the amnesty.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk later said, using the Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

This is the second time that Musk has relied on a poll of Twitter users in his decision-making.

Last week, Musk reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, a day after running a poll on his Twitter account, asking users whether he should do so.

Twitter’s previous leadership infamously permanently suspended Trump’s account in the wake of the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol. Several other social media platforms followed suit.

However, Musk said after his purchase of Twitter that he was against censorship and would reverse Trump’s ban from the platform.