The condition of Shimon Ma'atuf, one of those seriously injured earlier this year in an Independence Day terror attack in the city of Elad, has deteriorated, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Ma'atuf, 75, has been in a rehabilitative facility for several months following the brutal axe attack. On Tuesday, his systems collapsed, and the medical staff at the facility successfully resuscitated him, after which he was transferred to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, where he was hospitalized in serious condition.

He is not yet out of danger.

Ma'atuf was employed as a security guard in the park, and when he heard the screams outside it, he ran to the source of the noise, and found himself face-to-face with the terrorists, who attacked him with an axe, causing him severe injuries to his head.

The Ma'atuf family has requested that the public pray for the complete recovery of Shimon, the son of Gamla, among the other ill of Israel.

In addition to the four people injured in the May terror attack, three more people were murdered: Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children and a well-known figure in Elad; Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, and also a father of five children; and Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.

The terrorists were identified as Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa'i, 19, and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir, 20, residents of Jenin. Neither of them held an entry permit into Israel, and both were considered illegal aliens. The two also had no prior terror background or affiliation with any terrorist organization.