תיעוד מרמאללה: המחבלים נעצרו - במהלך בילוי צילום: דוברות המשטרה

During a joint operational activity by the IDF's Duvdevan Unit, in collaboration with the IDF's Binyamin Regional Brigade and with intelligence guidance from Shin Bet, terrorists were arrested in the Al-Amari refugee camp in the Ramallah area.

The two were released from security prison in the past year, were involved in efforts to establish a terrorist cell in the area, and were known to be armed with handguns and long rifles.

They were transferred for questioning by the Shin Bet.