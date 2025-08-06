Arcadia Children's Books, an imprint of Arcadia Publishing, announced on Wednesday the upcoming release of "Don't Feed the Lion," a middle-grade novel by CNN Anchor and Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga and Channel 12 Evening News Anchor Yonit Levi. The book, which addresses antisemitism and hate through the lens of young protagonists, is set to be released on November 11.

The collaboration between Golodryga and Levi stems from their shared experience as parents seeking literature that speaks directly to children about antisemitism and injustice. Their goal, they stated, was to create a story that not only reflects the challenges many children face but also encourages honest dialogue and proactive allyship.

"When visiting libraries and bookstores in search of books about antisemitism that speak directly to young readers, we were surprised to find very few options available," said Golodryga and Levi in a joint statement. "With the sharp rise in explicit antisemitism and hate around the world, our goal was to write a book for all readers who want to feel less alone in their identity, and for those who want to stand up against bias and discrimination with empathy and awareness."

"Don't Feed the Lion" follows three middle schoolers in Chicago—Theo, his sister Annie, and their friend Gabe—as they respond to a series of events at their school, including a swastika found on a locker and an antisemitic comment made by a popular athlete. The narrative explores themes of identity, friendship, and the moral responsibility of speaking out against hate.

Targeted toward readers aged 8 to 12, the novel aims to portray the real-life impact of antisemitism and bullying, both in person and online. Golodryga and Levi crafted the book to resonate with children navigating issues of prejudice and belonging in today's environment.

"Don't Feed the Lion" is currently available for pre-order and will be released nationally on November 11.