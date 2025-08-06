The IDF on Wednesday evening struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, among the targets struck were a Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, a missile launcher and Hezbollahterrorist infrastructure which stored engineering tools that allowed for the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure in the area.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues attempting to reestablish terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon using the lebanese population as human shields. The presence of weapons and the activity of Hezbollah in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” said the statement.

“The IDF will continue to operate in order to protect the state of Israel,” it added.

Last week, the IDF struck infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons in the Beqaa area and in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that the targets included the terror group’s largest precision missile production site, which had been targeted previously, as well as additional sites Hezbollah is attempting to rehabilitate.

According to the IDF, the Hezbollah terrorist organization tried to rehabilitate the sites and capabilities, "actions that constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

A recent IDF assessment found that Operation Northern Arrows in the fall of 2024 significantly damaged Hezbollah’s operational readiness, eliminated commanders and operatives, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnels, and severely reduced the group’s ability to launch indirect fire at Israel — all while enabling most northern Israeli residents to return home.

The IDF continues to periodically strike Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, even after a ceasefire went into effect, as the terrorist organization attempts to rebuild itself after the IDF operation.