Police said Friday morning that the two main suspects in carrying out Thursday’s terrorist attack in Elad are Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa'i, 19, and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir, 20.

The two are residents of Jenin. Police asked anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to call the emergency hotline by dialing 100.

It was noted that the police, in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and other special units, have been carrying out increased activity in the Elad area since Thursday night, using all the technological means at their disposal in order to arrest the two suspects.

The three people who were murdered in the attack in the city of Elad were identified on Thursday night.

One of the victims is Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children and a well-known figure in the city.

A second victim has been identified as Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, and also a father of five children.

The third victim is Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night held a security consultation tonight together with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the ISA Director, the Mossad Director and other senior officials.

The chain of events of the terrorist attack that took place in Elad was presented, as were the efforts currently underway to locate the terrorists.

In addition, it was decided to continue the operational activities of the Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in the coming hours and days.

"Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their goal is to break our spirit but they will fail. We will get our hands on the terrorists and those who aid and abet them, and ensure they pay the price. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered," said Bennett.