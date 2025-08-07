The race to pass the Draft Law has encountered another setback. The Knesset's professional staff has requested a break in discussions during the last two weeks of August, further delaying progress on the sensitive legislation.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, MK Boaz Bismuth, the new chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, had initially sought to maintain a swift pace to advance the law. However, he was ultimately compelled to grant the requested recess.

The delay adds to the growing frustration of haredi parties, who are eagerly awaiting a legislative solution that would allow them to rejoin the coalition. Meanwhile, thousands of yeshiva students remain in legal limbo regarding their military status.

The difficulties in advancing the law are also reflected in tensions between Bismuth and representatives of the haredi public.

In a meeting held on Tuesday between Bismuth and MKs Uri Maklev, Yinon Azoulay, and Yaakov Asher, it became clear that the parties are far from reaching a consensus. The haredi MKs expressed their dissatisfaction with the version of the law left by Yuli Edelstein, the former chairman who was ousted from his position. They argued that the draft contained provisions they had neither approved nor been consulted on during the previous drafting process.