Time and time again, in war after war, the nation of Israel shows mercy where none should be shown. And no matter what it does, Israel is condemned.

War after war, it never crushes the enemy, whoever it may be, so deep that it would be impossible for it to ever rise again. Since its creation, Israel makes do with fighting to a ceasefire, allowing the enemy to rise and fight another day. It appears that the term total and unconditional surrender of the enemy is never on the agenda.

Firstly, sending warnings of an impending attack in a certain area is something Israel should not even consider. All this accomplishes is to ensure that targeted terrorists will be the first to flee, to continue fighting and killing Jews another day, while leaving so called “innocent” civilians to fend for themselves.

Of course, this will allow former foreign military personnel to babble on about the morality of the IDF. The Jewish world needs to face the reality that this “morality” not only prolongs a war but gets more Jewish soldiers killed in the process.

Then during a war, where accidents are bound to happen, the Jewish nation can be relied upon to make a statement to a foreign Government to the effect that it will investigate an incident or incidents, while in reality it should say nothing, investigate nothing and continue with ruthlessly crushing the enemy.

Then we have the insanity of Israel allowing hostile foreign media access, limited or otherwise, into a war zone to potentially spread lies and propaganda worldwide.

Long gone are those immortal words: “We do not negotiate with terrorists”.

Instead of Israel ending the Gaza war earlier by taking whatever action it deemed necessary from Day 1, Israel negotiates with terrorists!

Instead of acting like the super power of the Middle East that it is, Israeli negotiators discuss how many hostages will be release in this batch or that and over what time frame. Has anyone even addressed the issue that all must be immediately released or hell on earth will be unleashed on a scale unimagined? It is apparent that we Jews, after all the suffering that has been heaped upon us over centuries are incapable of doing what needs to be done.

In relation to the recent war with Israel’s arch enemy Iran, this too ended with a premature ceasefire forced upon Israel by a US President who foolishly reduced history and the existential threat posed by Iran to Israel as a squabble between two schoolboys in a schoolyard.

Unfortunately, at the time the ceasefire came into effect, Iran’s oil refining capability still remained intact, Iranian leadership still remained basically intact and stockpiles of enriched uranium have apparently been relocated.

This conflict, like all the others preceding it, is definitely not over.

Finally, in light of Western political hostility, the nation of Israel should now seriously consider breaking diplomatic relations with France, Britain, Canada and Australia. The naïve, misguided and biased political opinions of these countries should be of no further concern to Israel.

Gil Solomon is a retired Finance Manager.