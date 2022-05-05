At least three people have been killed and several others wounded in a terrorist attack in the haredi city of Elad Thursday night.

Several Magen David Adom (MDA)and United Hatzalah ambulances were called to the scene of the incident. The MDA released a statement that four of the wounded are in critical condition while two others are in serious condition.

According to preliminary reports, the terrorist attacked people with an axe on a city street before moving to a nearby park to continue his killing spree. Police spokesperson Eli Levy said that there were reportedly two attackers, one armed with an axe, and one with a knife.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Sa'adon, the head of the Elad chapter for the organization who was one of the first responders at the scene said, "Unfortunately, one of the people injured in the stabbing incident was pronounced dead at the scene. We had performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life but were unsuccessful."



"Additionally, together with other first responders, I treated two other people who were in critical condition and three additional people in serious condition. There was one person in moderate to serious condition and a number of people who sustained light injuries."

Two other victims were later declared dead.