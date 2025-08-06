IDF strikes Hamas weapons facility IDF Spokesperson

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the IDF struck a Hamas weapons production site in the area of Alfarkan in the Gaza Strip. At this site, Hamas manufactured weapons that were used by Hamas terrorists throughout the war in order to attack IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including evacuating the civilian population in the area, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

IDF troops operating in northern Gaza continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground. During operational activity yesterday (Tuesday), IDF troops rapidly dismantled the launcher that launched mortars towards IDF troops in northern Gaza.

Additionally, in Daraj Tuffah, IDF troops identified approximately ten terrorists in the area of their operation. Upon swiftly identifying the terrorists, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

In Beit Hanoun, over the past day, IDF troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure and eliminated several terrorists.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure, located several significant tunnel shafts, and eliminated several terrorists.