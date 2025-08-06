Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday for a security update. The meeting lasted 40 minutes and was attended by the Prime Minister's Military Secretary.

Following the meeting, MK Lapid made his opinion clear regarding the occupation of the Gaza Strip. "I told Netanyahu - the occupation of Gaza is a very bad idea, you can only take such a move if the majority of the nation is behind you. The people of Israel are not interested in this war. We will pay prices that are too great."

לפיד לאחר הפגישה עם נתניהו דוברות

Last week, Lapid claimed in a press conference that the military campaign “has spun out of control.” He criticized the IDF’s operations as repetitive and lacking decisive results, while the toll continues to mount.

“We are conquering Khan Yunis for the fourth time, Jabaliya for the third time,” he said. “Each time we leave, Hamas returns, booby-traps roads and houses, and waits for us to come back. The Israeli government no longer knows how to explain why soldiers continue to die in Gaza.”

He added, “If we don’t end the war now, the hostages won’t return, the IDF will continue to lose its best fighters, the humanitarian disaster will worsen, and the world will close its doors to Israelis. It doesn’t have to be this way. There is an alternative to what’s happening now.”