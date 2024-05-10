Former Minister Haim Ramon said this morning (Friday) that former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi prevented the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the October 7 massacre, following the deadly axe attack in Elad two years ago.

In an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), Ramon said that the one who demanded the elimination of Sinwar after the attack was the Prime Minister at the time, Naftali Bennett. "I want to tell the listeners, to be clear; after the attack on Independence Day, the axe attack in which 4 Israelis were massacred in Elad, Bennett wanted to eliminate Sinwar."

According to Ramon, "The one who prevented it was the Chief of Staff at the time, Aviv Kochavi. Bennett thought that the liquidation should be carried out. During an urgent meeting that was convened in Jerusalem, Bennett demanded to act quickly, Kochavi strongly opposed and claimed that there is no connection between the two matters."

Ramon said that there were "raised voices," and at one point Kochavi told Bennett, "If you want to eliminate Sinwar - you have to convince me that it is justified so that I can later face the soldiers and bereaved parents."

A few days before the May 2022 attack, Sinwar called on "our people who live inside the occupation state in the Negev in the Triangle in the Galilee in Haifa and Jaffa in Acre and in Lod. Everyone who has a rifle to grab their rifle and whoever doesn't have a rifle to grab any knife they can get and go out to kill Jews."