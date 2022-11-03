Otzma Yehudit's number two, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who is in line to become a minister, said on Thursday that "A terrorist who throws a stone must be shot."

"Nowadays, when a soldier goes to battle, he needs to think which lawyer he''ll take and what the military prosecutor will accuse him of the next day while they're sitting comfortably in their suits and black robes in an air-conditioned room," Wasserlauf said in an Interview with Razi Barkai on Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

"A soldier in battle needs to think about how to fight and win. Stones can kill and a terrorist who throws stones needs to be shot."

According to Wasserlauf: "In the past year and a half, we've seen a spike in terror of more than 400%. That's the result of the fact that [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz (National Unity) hosts the Holocaust denier and terrorism funder Abu Mazen (Palestinian Authority chair Mahmoud Abbas) in his home, he spits in the IDF soldiers' faces."

When asked whether his party and Religious Zionism will negotiate the coalition separately or not, Wasselauf says: "We are a technical bloc, two separate parties. We are working together as we did in past years, and we will continue to work together. Itamar [Ben-Gvir] is conducting the coalition negotiations and I trust him to do it in the best way possible."