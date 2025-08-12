I see England, I see France. I See Western civilization in a Dervish trance.

The Archbishop of Canterbury suggesting Britain accommodate Sharia Councils. South Asian Grooming Gangs preying on girls of Anglo-Saxon extraction. A rise in Honor Killings revealing that 'you can't go home again'.

A patisserie shoppe in Lyon with a 30 percent Muslim population, cowering to the 7th century mob, pledging they will no longer sell pork products, while a neighboring butcher gladly offers 100 percent Halal meat. Such is grist for everyone confounded by the ease, European governments have chosen to ignore any will of Jewish and Christian citizens, acquiescing instead to the demands of old and new emigres from the Arab World, changing and challenging the entrenched political, social, and economic policies that held sway for centuries, before and after the Crusades.

And, putting their ignorant two cents into backing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. If only these narcissistic numbnuts at the helm of their own governments (faced with their own immigration and financial issues), would cease playing the yenta card where Israel's survival in a bad neighborhood is concerned.

First France. Once, the largest Catholic country in Europe, Arabs from North Africa (Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia) were already ashore when France was a colonial Empire. Today, Muslims are 10 percent and counting, and Islam is now the country's second largest religion. An article from the BBC (May 21, 2015) is headlined "French Report Warns of Islamist Entryism As Risk To National Cohesion."

While the separation of church and state is the government's official line, let's look at how that 10 percent of Muslims in France is divvied up by city: Paris 38 percent, Marseille (including the French Riviera towns of the Cote d'Azur and Nice) 25 percent, Lyon 10 percent, Lille/Calais 5 percent. Tout Va Bien has become Sacre Bleu.

As to Crime and Punishment in France, the nation's Napoleonic Code of 1804 gave way to the French Penal Code of 1810, initiating a leniency provision when it came to killing women found guilty of adultery-their misogynistic demise considered 'excusable' benefitting the perpetrator. The song remains the same in Sharia. Only in the year 1994 did secular France reject and remove their 'Marry Your Rapist'' Laws.

Across the channel, the influx of South Asian Muslims (including but not limited to those from Pakistan), having no desire to assimilate into the British way of life, offered a scandal horribilis in which the sun had set on the British Empire. Since early 2000, the nation has been reeling in specific crimes of epic proportions-- 'grooming gangs' of Pakistani migrants preying on British girls. The harms infiltrated no less than twenty towns, rocking England and Wales as day by day reportage attested to law enforcement having turned a blind eye to the crimes--a dismissiveness with no sense, no sensibility but a purpose-driven policy from on high to avoid and evade casting aspersions on the perpetrators ethnicity.

The process of investigating and punishing migrants of South Asian extraction who committed sex crimes against children of British citizenry, whether the minors hail from Rotherham, Birmingham,Telford and environs was a 'no go zone' for justice seekers keen on the full extent of the law closing the open wounds. A June 21, 2025 article in the Daily Mail offered the headline: "We'll Never Be Rid of Grooming Gangs Until We Get Rid Of The Imams".

The 1980s saw Britain already under the 7th Century influence of Islamic Law, giving its historically Norman nod to 85 Sharia Councils to dispense their most finite 'wisdom' on the supremacy of Islam over all other faiths to their flock. This was even before 2008, when then Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, found Sharia Councils acceptable within the British establishment's working group.

In 2010, (the most recent stats available) there was a 47 percent rise in Honor-Related crimes having come to roost in the country, The sheer number of victims sacrificed by mutilation and murder with Sharia serving as a protection industry concerning what is deemed paramount: A family's reputation.

Honor Killings are an example of Islam's performative death cult strategem. Here, the infidel is the family's bad seed, deserving death due to the imposition of humiliation upon the family,--encouraged and excused under religious law.

Islamist dishonoring of the Judeo-Christian existence and values system, is nothing new, yet should be met with astute backlash. Instead, the leaders of France and England (including the latter's silent crown) choose to align with the Arab World's vision of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. Don't be fooled that such an undertaking means 'never the twain shall meet'. The Arabs' historical stance, from antiquity to modernity has been "All or Nothing At All"-- their talk of a 'land grab' reveals a folly and fraud that should not be entertained by those wise to Judeo-Christian life within Western Civilization and remains incompatible with Islam.

France, England and other nations finding a two-state idea intriguing enough to back the politics, ignore a major part of Islamic Scripture-Hadith139 to be exact, recited five times a day by the faithful: "The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding in will say, 'O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him." Deep thinkers, including kindergartners seeing a wordsmith infantile enough to waste his papyrus, expected no one would condone force-feeding a two-state. Especially, when the proposed state, bears a litany of terrorism, related issues at the very least requiring a Koran cleanse.

France, England and The 'United Against Israel' Nations, should work with Israel to rid her of the terrorism horrors at her borders instead of promoting the welcome mat fallacy of a two state plan upon a sovereign nation, which the State of Israel remains since 1948.