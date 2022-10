Three infiltrators crossed into Israel Saturday night from the seam area near Qalqiliya.

Later, a vehicle arrived to collect the suspects.

IDF forces operated in order to delay the escaping vehicle. As the suspects escaped, the vehicle hit an IDF soldier, and the forces opened fire.

The injured soldier did not require medical care, the IDF said later. However, the injury has been reported, and the incident is being investigated.

Security forces are searching the area for additional suspects.