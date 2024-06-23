Israeli security forces operated last night to arrest 13 wanted individuals across Judea and Samaria.

During an operation in Qalqilya within the Ephraim Brigade, they arrested a wanted individual and confiscated over 70,000 NIS in terrorist funds and materials for making explosives. In the Abush area, they arrested two additional wanted individuals.

In the Sinjil area, they arrested two wanted individuals and located six deer that were taken to a shelter.

In the Ras al-Ain area, they arrested an individual wanted for incitement to terrorism. In the Bani Na'im, Dahariya, and Dura regions, three more wanted individuals were arrested.

In the Beit Ummar and Sa'ir areas, they arrested four wanted individuals. The arrested individuals and the confiscated weapons were taken for investigation. No Israeli forces were harmed in the operations.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 4,150 wanted individuals have been arrested across Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, about 1,750 of them affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.