An Israeli was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Qalqilya Monday evening.

The victim had gone to a car repair garage in the city when he was shot at. Two Palestinian Arabs were also wounded in the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.

The Israel was initially evacuated to the Darwish Nazzal Hospital in Qalqilya. After his condition was stabilized, he was transferred to Israeli custody and evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

IDF forces identified the vehicle from which the shooting was carried out, and eliminated the terrorist.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a shooting attack occurred in the city of Qalqilya during which a terrorist fired at an Israeli civilian who was in the city, injuring him and two Palestinians. The Israeli civilian was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. IDF forces conducted a pursuit after the terrorist and neutralized him adjacent to Qalqilya."

"The IDF emphasizes that the entrance of Israeli civilians into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law."