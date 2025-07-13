An Egyptian official involved in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, stated that Egypt’s security delegation opposes Israel’s proposed military redeployment plan in Gaza.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, the official said that Cairo strongly opposes the continued Israeli military presence in the entire Rafah area, as well as the plan to establish a tent city in Rafah to house hundreds of thousands of Gazan refugees.

He stated, "This would create a human bomb at the Egyptian border, which would pose a clear threat to Egypt’s national security."

The Egyptian official also noted that his country has warned in the past against Israeli violations of the Camp David Accords. He said that in response to Israeli unilateral actions, Egypt has reinforced its military forces and heavy weaponry in Sinai's Zone C, contrary to the peace agreement and in direct response to Israel's actions, which it perceives as violations of the agreement.

He also emphasized that the military buildup in Sinai is meant to send a message, and that Egypt may reconsider the peace agreement if it identifies Israeli violations which it believes pose a definite threat to Egyptian security.