In an operational activity, officers from Unit 33 of Lahav 433, together with IDF troops from the Efraim Regional Brigade and guided by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, arrested an armed Islamic Jihad terrorist from Qalqilya who was planning a terror attack together with Hamas terrorists.

Over the past few days, the Shin Bet has been interrogating additional terrorists suspected of being involved in the operation.

The terrorist was arrested on Friday morning in a targeted operation by security forces, while on the way to carry out an attack. No Israeli service members were hurt in the operation.

Forces conducting searches found multiple M-16 assault rifles that were meant to be used by the terror cell in an attack.