IDF, Israel Police, Border Police, and ISA forces operated over the past two days in the seamline area, specifically in the village of Hable south of Qalqilya, to prevent infiltrations and fight terror.

The Ephraim Brigade operation was led by the Panther Battalion, which was established to deal with the area's challenges. The battalion has a lot of intelligence-gathering equipment, drones, and rapid transport capabilities.

During the operation, the soldiers searched for weapons and seized a pistol, a Carlo-type submachine gun, and 120,000 shekel in terror funds.

In addition, the forces apprehended five wanted suspects. No Israeli forces were hurt in the operation.

"The security forces will continue to operate to eliminate terror and against infiltrations through the security fence," the IDF stated.

A defense official to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "The Ephraim Brigade operation is very substantial, we don't wait on the goal line, we do proactive offensive operations to eliminate infiltration infrastructure and terror."