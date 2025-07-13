תיעוד: חוסלה חוליית מחבלים שירו טיל נ"ט לעבר לוחמים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Forces from the 7th Brigade Combat Team under the command of the 98th Division continue operations in the area of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the past week, the forces eliminated two terrorists who launched antitank missiles at IDF forces. In addition, the forces destroyed tunnel shafts and underground routes.

In one of the tunnel routes, the forces found an arms cache which contained five RPG rockets and other weapons.

The IDF intensified its strikes on Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun on Saturday. Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck over 35 Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

Among the targets struck was underground Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area.