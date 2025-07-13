A 42-year-old man, an Indian citizen, was arrested last night (Saturday) on suspicion of attacking a 9-year-old girl in the area of the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv.

The investigation revealed that the suspect grabbed the girl, dragged her, and when she started screaming, blocked her mouth to prevent her from calling for help. The girl was near her parents, who are also foreign citizens, when the incident occurred.

After receiving a report at the police headquarters about the attack, police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect after searching the area.

According to the initial assessment, the suspect intended to rape the girl. Today, he was brought to a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, where his detention was extended by four days.