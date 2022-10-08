Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was interviewed Saturday evening by Channel 13 News.

Referring to Senator Robert Menendez's comments against him, Ben-Gvir blamed Prime Minister Yair Lapid, saying: "I received information that Yair Lapid is going from diplomat to diplomat and telling them, 'Be careful, Ben-Gvir is going to be in the government.' This is a serious precedent: a Prime Minister who invites the intervention of foreign countries? A Prime Minister who goes to members of Congress?"

Journalist Ayala Hasson said to Ben-Gvir: "You are saying something serious here."

Ben-Gvir replied: "And I stand behind what I said. Yair Lapid went from place to place, from one diplomat to another and told them, 'Beware of the government of Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir.'"

Ben Gvir commented on Otzma Yehudit's election billboard on the Ayalon highway, on which the pictures of Joint Arab List MKs Ayman Odeh, Ahmed Tibi and Ofer Cassif are emblazoned alongside the Rosh Hashanah blessing "May our enemies depart," and said: "These three should not be in parliament. I am for democracy, but when I enter to the plenary hall, and hear Cassif calling IDF soldiers Nazis, and Ayman Odeh, who when he hears that an IDF soldier is wounded he celebrates, and Ahmed Tibi who turns us all on his finger, so I say, yes, let them go. Judge Amit banned [Amichai] Chikli but they were never disqualified."

Regarding the concerns of leftists about the possibility that he will hold an influential position in the next government, Ben-Gvir said: "I say to those leftists: I am here to make sure that it is good for everyone. Your children also walk in the street, whether it is in Jaffa, whether it is in Akko (Acre) or whether it is in Be'er Sheva - and the situation has changed to be crazy; harassing our girls, beating Jews because they are Jews, in Akko they don't hang out on the beach because they are Jews. I came to change that."