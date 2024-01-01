National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has instructed that the meals provided to terrorists form Hamas' Nukhba force - the force that invaded Israel on October 7 - be changed to reflect what Israeli hostages are receiving in captivity in Gaza.

Currently, all terrorists are receiving three meals a day, and four days a week they receive a meat-based meal, with hot dogs, turkey breast, or chicken shnitzel. In addition, every meal includes bread.

According to a Yediot Aharonot report, Ben Gvir has instructed that all types of meat be "kicked off" the menu.

"Our hostages in Gaza are suffering from hunger. We heard testimonies of [receiving] half a pita, and here the Nukhba prisoners receive rich meals. From my perspective, they can receive the minimum that we are obligated to give them," he said.

A statement from Ben Gvir's office said, "The behavior of outgoing Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry has crossed every possible red line. Even before the war, the Prisons Service Commissioner ignored the Minister's instructions to make the conditions more severe and end the security prisoners' summer camp. The Prisons Service Commissioner is acting as if the State of Israel is not at war, as if she was from the United Nations, without morals or ethics. It is unthinkable that while our hostages are receiving a quarter of a pita a day, the Commissioner ensures an all-inclusive menu for Hamas terrorists who murdered and slaughtered and kidnapped our brothers."

The Prisons Service responded: "In contradiction to the claims and in accordance with the policy of the Prisons Service Commissioner to reduce the sustenance conditions of the security prisoners to the minimum required by law, the food schedule for security detainees and prisoners has been updated, while providing the minimum of options required by law. At the same time, at the start of the Swords of Iron war, the option to purchase products from the canteen was suspended, and all of the electric products were removed from use."