MK Ayman Odeh, who heads the Joint Arab List and its Hadash faction, has expressed concern over the possibility that the Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit list will win a large number of Knesset seats.

In Odeh's opinion, increased voter turnout in the Arab sector may help prevent the right-religious bloc from achieving a majority in the upcoming elections.

As part of his election campaign, Odeh published a video clip in Arabic, against the backdrop of a billboard which shows photos of Odeh with Joint Arab List MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Cassif, alongside the caption, "May our enemies disappear. It's come time for Ben-Gvir."

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is Religious Zionism's number two.

In the video clip, Odeh expresses concern that a right-wing government will be formed and that Ben-Gvir will be appointed Public Security Minister.

"What is the significance of Ben-Gvir being Public Security Minister, who is responsible for the police? I think about our children. I think about the youth who will hold protests," Odeh said.

Odeh also claimed that Ben-Gvir's elections billboard is "incitement to murder."

"This incitement against us, 'May our enemies disappear,' is an incitement to murder," he claimed. "Not because our names are Ayman, Ahmad, or Ofer, but because we represent our nation with honor, and therefore they are threatening us with murder."

Calling on the Arab sector to come out to vote in order to stop Ben-Gvir, Odeh added, "It's true, the Kahana group will achieve 13 seats [in the Knesset] according to the polls, but it's also true that if the voter turnout rises a bit, certainly we can prevent them from [achieving] this, and we will do that."

Odeh's "Kahane group" statement is a reference to the ideology of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, a former MK who was murdered by a Muslim for his right-wing views.