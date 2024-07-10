The Shas and Otzma Yehudit parties on Wednesday morning announced that despite the disagreements over the Rabbis Law which fell through, they will resume voting with the coalition.

The disagreement follows the Supreme Court's decision to freeze elections for new Chief Rabbis, despite the fact that the current rabbis' term has ended.

In an announcement Shas stated: "The Shas movement attempted twice to bring important protocols to improve the standing of rabbis in Israel, who are sacrificing much during this period, and to improve the work conditions of Religious Council employees and female mikva (ritual bath) attendants - a social process which has received broad support."

Noting the words of Sephardic-haredi leader Rabbi Meir Mazuz, Shas added, "It would be worthy to note the decisive words of the great Torah scholar and yeshiva dean, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, may he live long, which he wrote regarding the Religious Services Law: 'Whoever opposes this harms what is holy to Israel and by doing so also [harms] the protection and security of the nation of Israel."

Shas stressed, "To our utter shock, Minister [Itamar] ben Gvir chose to bring down this law and create an unnecessary rift in the Right, during a time of war, over political considerations."

"Shas, as usual, will show responsibility and not create a crisis at this time, which would harm the war effort and a prisoner swap deal, and will therefore vote together with the coalition. The Shas party will continue to do everything in order to preserve the Jewish identity of the State of Israel."

Otzma Yehudit, the party headed by Ben Gvir, responded: "Otzma Yehudit insists that the Rabbis Law 2 pass only if the National Security Minister is added to the War Management Forum, and if that does not happen - we will oppose the proposal. Only last night it was proven, with the security recklessness in the North, how much Ben Gvir's presence in the Forum is necessary. So long as that does not happen, Otzma Yehudit will continue to disrupt the coalition's work."

However, Otzma Yehudit stressed, "At the same time, regarding proposals from the opposition today, Otzma Yehudit will not allow the opposition to win and pass laws, and will vote against the bills proposed by the opposition."