Soldiers from Battalion 202 of the IDF's Paratroopers Brigade, together with Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces, on Thursday night arrested Ama'd Aslim, a resident of the city of Shechem (Nablus).

Aslim had been involved in a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle near the Arab town of Huwara, and was involved in placing an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim.

The shooting attack took place on September 19, and in it Aslim took aim at a vehicle in which an Israeli was making his way to work. The driver was not harmed, but four bullet holes were identified in the vehicle.

In addition, Aslim placed an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim on September 25, just before the start of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year). The device contained four kilograms of explosives.

Following his arrest, Aslim was transferred for interrogation by Shabak.