Adi Ben Nun, a lecturer in the Department of Geography and head of the Geographic Mapping System Unit at the Hebrew University, stated that satellite imagery analysis from Gaza indicates that approximately 70% of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable.

An estimate published in the Haaretz daily placed the number of destroyed buildings in Gaza at 160,000. Ben Nun noted that the actual extent of the destruction could be even greater due to satellite limitations.

According to him, around 89% of the buildings in Rafah have been partially or completely destroyed. In the Khan Yunis area, about 63% of buildings have been destroyed. The same percentage applies to the northern part of the Strip.

The only area where the destruction is relatively lower, according to his analysis, is Deir al-Balah, where approximately 43% of buildings have been destroyed.