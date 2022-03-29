Israel Police detectives on Monday evening stopped a vehicle traveling on Route 1, near the Anaba Interchange, and discovered an explosive device believed to be in the possession of an Arab resident of Jerusalem and a resident of Lod.

Route 1 is the main highway connecting Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

According to Israel Police, the incident is criminal in nature.

Police sappers conducted a search of the vehicle to ensure there were no other devices, and neutralized the device which had been discovered. All of the findings will be transferred for further examination.

In the meantime, the police arrested the suspects and on Tuesday will request that the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court approve the extension of the suspects' arrest, in accordance with the needs of the investigation.

"This is a lifesaving operational achievement," a police statement said, adding that it is "part of the offensive strategy the Central District is waging against sources of crime."