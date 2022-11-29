Police sappers on Monday night neutralized an explosive device placed near a residential home in the city of Yavneh.

According to reports, the device was placed near the home of a known criminal.

In addition, sappers confiscated bags of ammunition which were found at the scene, after shots were fired towards the home.

The incident is believed to be criminal in nature, and part of a squabble between two criminals known to the police.

Last week, the police completed an investigation of a shooting incident which occurred at the same location.

Following the completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed against two members of the Odeh family from the Arab town of Jaljulia, alongside a request to extend their arrests until the completion of legal proceedings against them.