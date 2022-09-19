Terrorist shooting attack in Samaria

One of the bullet holes in the car

Arab terrorists opened fire on an Israeli car driving through Samaria Monday morning.

The incident occurred near the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Huwara in Samaria, when an Israeli Jewish driver returning home from work was fired upon.

At least four bullets struck the car, damaging the vehicle but causing no injuries.

Israeli security forces were dispatched to the scene.

An IDF spokesperson said the shooting attack was carried out by terrorists in a passing car.

The Aylul al-Aswad terrorist group took responsibility for the attempted attack.

“A report was received of shots fired from a passing car towards an Israeli car, near the village of Huwara, which is in the Samaria brigade district. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was lightly damaged. A number of bullet casings were found, and the searches are ongoing.”

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan arrived at the scene of the attack shortly after the shooting, blaming the government’s policies in Judea and Samaria.

“The government is waiting for the next disaster before it takes action and uproots the terrorist network in the Palestinian Authority. It has been a long time since we saw so many shooting attacks near civilian population centers, a sign of our weakening deterrence, and the fact that guns are everywhere.”

“If the State of Israel won’t immediately carry out a second Operation Defensive Shield in the Palestinian Authority, we will be left counting the days until the next tragedy,” Dagan continued, referencing the IDF operation in Samaria conducted in the spring of 2002, at the height of the Second Intifada.