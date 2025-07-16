תיעוד: ציר "מגן עוז" במרחב חאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a Special Operation of the 36th Division: Troops From the 188th Armored Brigade and the Golani Brigade Completed the Opening of the “Magen Oz” Corridor in the Khan Yunis Area

In recent weeks, the 36th Division has been operating in the Khan Yunis area with the goal of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

The 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Brigade joined forces to complete the opening of the “Magen Oz” Corridor, which runs between eastern and western Khan Yunis. Stretching approximately 15 kilometers, this corridor serves as a key component in applying pressure on Hamas and achieving the decisive defeat of its Khan Yunis Brigade.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל בבית חאנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, including weapons stockpiles and underground tunnel routes.

The Southern Command continues to expand and solidify operational control over the central corridor and to operate in order to protect the security of the civilians of the State of Israel, and residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular.