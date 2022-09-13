Former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday lamented the failure of US President Joe Biden's administration to expand the Abraham Accords between Arab countries and Israel which former President Donald Trump brokered in 2020.

Speaking on the second anniversary of the accords at an event in Washington, Kushner said his biggest disappointment is that more countries have not joined since Biden took office.

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, was instrumental in brokering the Abraham Accords. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the agreements.

“The biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven't been brought into it … we had about six active discussions that we had going on, I think that there's a lot more to build on,” Kushner said on Monday, according to The National.

“I do hope that the current administration will focus on that and then work to do that,” he continued.

“Because once the whole Arab-Israeli conflict is over, I think that you will have an era of prosperity and peacefulness in that region that will endure for a very, very long time,” said Kushner.

The Abraham Accords saw the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

While the accords were an initiative of former US President Donald Trump, they have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

The Biden administration has expressed hope that the Abraham Accords could be used to reboot talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.